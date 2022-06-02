Sushmita Sen slays in colourful bodycon dress as she gets papped in the city; PICS

Sushmita Sen continues to be a heartthrob of millions around the world and still keeps entertaining viewers with high-on-content shows that she is a part of. The actress reduced her movie-related work significantly in the last decade. She got back into action with the web series Aarya, directed by Ram Madhvani and co-starring Chandrachur Singh, which premiered on an OTT platform. The show was very well-received and brought her numerous accolades for her solid performance as a caring mother and a loving wife who took responsibility to track down the murderers of her husband in the show. The love the show received led to the second season of the hit show, which too got unanimous support from the audience.

The Main Hoon Na actress, Sushmita Sen, was recently spotted in Bandra, Mumbai. She looked breathtaking in her chic, multicoloured dress. The actress graced the paparazzi with a wide smile and struck a pose in front of the cameras for the shutterbugs to get the perfect click. She even gestured flying kisses at the camera after she made her way out of her car.

Here are pictures of Sushmita Sen as she got clicked by the paparazzi:



Not too long ago, in an interview with Hindustan times, when the Biwi No. 1 actress was asked about being selective about picking up projects, she said, “I want to achieve one on one equation with the people — my audiences as well as my well-wishers. I want to be able to do good work so that I have additional new audiences”. Her answer suggests that she does not take her audience for granted and wants to only work on projects that are worth her attention and her admirer’s time.

When Sushmita Sen was asked to comment about her relationships, she said that for her, closure was a big thing. She added on her stance by saying, "When you are a public figure, the person involved with you is also in the public eye. Even if the person is there because you have put them there. So, it is not fair for his life or your life to be stuck with everyone feeling something or thinking it’s a relationship." She concluded that closure is important for both people so that they can move on in their lives and that the friendship always remains.

Sushmita Sen confirmed that work on the next season of Aarya has begun but it is still at a nascent stage.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Sushmita Sen’s Aarya 3 in the works; Ram Madhvani starts scripting for the third season