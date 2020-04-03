Sushmita Sen slays in a sequin gown in her latest photo and boyfriend Rohman Shawl approves of it

Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to share a stunning and creative photo of herself that left her beau Rohman Shawl in complete awe of her. Check it out.

Among the popular celebs in Bollywood, actor Sushmita Sen has managed to leave an indelible imprint on people’s hearts. The diva may have been away from the screen for long, but not for once she has gone from people’s hearts. Sushmita always manages to keep her fans updated about her life and work via her social media handles. Recently, Sushmita shared some adorable photos of working out at home with beau Rohman Shawl and they were loved by fans on Instagram.

Now, Sushmita shared a stunning photo of herself in a maroon sequin gown with plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit and left everyone including boyfriend Rohman in awe. Rohman couldn’t resist liking the photo of the diva in which she looked breathtakingly beautiful. Slaying in maroon, Sushmita’s photo proved why she will always remain Bollywood’s classy diva. The former Miss Universe got creative with her photo and mentioned ‘circle of life’ in reference to the circle behind her in the same.

Sushmita captioned it as, “#circleoflife #yourstruly gets creative!! I love you guys!!!” Seeing the photo, Rohman Shawl liked it and several fans showered the diva with love-filled comments. Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Sushmita also has been urging people to stay home and safe. She too has been spending time with her daughters Alisah and Renee amidst the lockdown. A day back, Sushmita also cooked a love breakfast for her beau and he shared a photo of the same on social media. The diva has also been sharing her daughter Alisah’s art work on Instagram too.

Check out Sushmita’s photo:

