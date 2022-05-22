Sushmita Sen spends a ‘memorable evening’ with daughter Renee and ex-beau Rohman Shawl; PIC

Sushmita Sen is one of the most popular and loved and charming personalities in the entertainment industry. The former beauty queen is quite active on social media and treats her fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life every now and then. Speaking of which, just a while back, Sushmita shared a wholesome photo on social media as she spent a ‘memorable evening’ with her daughter Renne and ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

The actress shared the photo on Instagram in which she can be seen laughing and having fun with Renee, Rohman, and others. While sharing the post, Sushmita wrote, “Thank you Shona @reneesen47 for this wonderful surprise & the memorable evening!!! In the company of love, laughter, family & friends…it couldn’t have been better!!! #cherished I love you, #Maa #duggadugga.” To note, Sushmita has recently completed 28 years of of being the first Indian to be Miss Universe.

See Sushmita Sen’s photo here:

For unversed, Sushmita and Rohman began dating in 2018 but parted ways, in December last year. Talking about her break-up note, the actress had written on Instagram, “Taking a risk to survive takes Will…Taking a risk to be happy, that takes guts. You got guts people, believe me, we all do!!! let no one tell you otherwise!!! I love you!!!” On the other hand, Rohman also shared a video post his breakup and wrote, “The setting sun made me realise, if you are at a low point in your life, make sure the decend is so graceful, that the people watching it feel the need to rise !!!”

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively informed a new development on the third season of Sushmita Sen’s Aarya is on the cards. Director Ram Madhvani has already started working on the scripting. “Ram and his team have begun scripting for Aarya 3, and are excited to take the story on another level in terms of drama and thrills. Aarya is an extremely important project for him, and he doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned for the third part. As of now, they are hoping to start filming by the year-end,” informs a source close to the development.

