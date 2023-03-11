Sushmita Sen spotted with Rohman Shawl after walking the ramp at LFW; Says ‘Logo ki dua hai mere paas’-VIDEO

On March 2, Sushmita Sen shared a post on Instagram, in which she revealed that she suffered a heart attack. She shared the post after she was discharged from Nanavati Hospital, and revealed that she underwent angioplasty and stent placement. Fans were concerned about her, and the actress has been sharing health updates. She went live on Instagram last week, during which she thanked the doctors, and shared with fans that the heart attack was ‘massive’ with 95 percent blockage in the main artery. Now, after recovering from the heart attack, Sushmita resumed work, and was spotted walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week. Post the event, the actress was seen walking out with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, and she also interacted with the paparazzi.

Sushmita Sen says ‘logon ki dua hai mere paas’ as she walks with Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen dazzled in a yellow embellished lehenga as she turned showstopper for designer Anushree Reddy at the Lakme Fashion Week. Post that, she was seen exiting the venue with Rohman Shawl, while the paparazzi clicked pictures of her. Sushmita was all smiles and as the paps told her, “Aap bohot strong ho (You are very strong)”, Sushmita replied that she has her fans’ blessings. “Mere paas bohot saare logon ki dua hai. So Blessed (I have many people’s blessings with me),” said Sushmita Sen. Check out the video below.

Three days ago, Sushmita Sen was spotted outside Nanavati Hospital with Rohman Shawl. In a video that surfaced on social media, Sushmita and Rohman were seen talking to each other before they left from the hospital in the car.

Sushmita Sen urges fans to follow an active lifestyle

During the Instagram live, Sushmita Sen said that she survived the massive heart attack because of her active lifestyle. She said that she is extremely lucky to be on the other side of this, and urged fans to be careful and stay active. She said that not just men, even women need to be careful as heart attacks aren’t something that only men suffer from.

