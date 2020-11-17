  1. Home
Sushmita Sen stuns in a floral pink Manipuri traditional outfit; Says ‘Manipur is home now’

Sushmita Sen has shared stunning pictures on Instagram wherein she sported a beautiful Manipuri traditional outfit. Check out the pictures.
The gorgeous Sushmita Sen has been grabbing headlines for her love life for a while now. Be it any occasion, the diva never fails to turn heads with her beau Rohman Shawl. Each time the couple steps out in the city, we can’t take our eyes off from them, courtesy their sizzling chemistry. In fact, the two of them steal hearts on social media too with their lovey dovey pictures. From sharing her stunning selfies to treating fans with family pictures, Sushmita is a true blue social media queen. 

Keeping up with this trajectory, the Main Hoon Na star has shared stunning pictures of herself on the photo-sharing app. In the clicks, she can be seen donning the traditional dress of Manipur. She stuns in a pink saree with her make-up game on point. She teams up her beautiful full sleeved embroidered blouse with a chunky golden necklace, which perfectly complements her entire look. With her hair let open, the actress looks ravishing as she poses for a picture. 

To amp up her look, she opts for a pink lipstick with matching eye shadow and kohl-rimmed eyes. In one of the clicks, the Biwi No.1 star can be seen taking her close up while showing off her perfect makeup. Alongside one of the pictures, she writes, #drapedingrace Thank you @robertnaoremstudio for gracing me with your design & love!! Manipur is home now!!! How beautiful I feel!! #manipur #traditionalattire #innaphi #phanek #drapedinlove #belonging love you guys!!.”

Check out Sushmita Sen’s Instagram post:

 

Going by the actress’s latest Instagram post, it looks like she is currently in Manipur and exploring the north east culture.

