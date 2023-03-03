Sushmita Sen suffered discomfort while shooting for a project; Actress was rushed to Nanavati hospital: Report

The news of Sushmita Sen suffering a heart attack has shocked her fans and colleagues from the industry. On Thursday, the actress shared the news of suffering a heart attack a few days ago and in no time, it went viral on the Internet. Sushmita shared a picture with her father as she shared her health update with the fans. In her post, she revealed that she also underwent an angioplasty to install a stent. Now, the latest report suggests that Sushmita was shooting for a project when she developed pain in her chest.

Sushmita Sen was rushed to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital

According to The Times of India, Sushmita underwent the angioplasty procedure at Nanavati hospital on February 27. She was later discharged on March 1. A source told the portal that the Main Hoon Na actress was shooting for one of her projects in the city. She suffered discomfort in her chest. Later, she was examined by a medical professional who was present on the set and then the actress was rushed to the hospital. Reportedly, a team of doctors attended her and the angioplasty procedure was recommended to her. The source revealed that the process was non-invasive, so it was done with a small incision.

Sushmita was hospitalised and her vitals and newly installed stent were being monitored. On March 1, she went home and was feeling perfectly fine.

Sushmita Sen announces that she suffered a heart attack

Sushmita wrote a heartfelt note for her fans and shared the news of her heart attack. In her long post, she said that she has to thank a lot of people for their 'timely aid and constructive action'. She added that she will share another post to thank everyone. In the end, she said that her post was just to keep her fans informed about the good news.

Meanwhile, Sushmita will be seen in Aarya 3. The first look was launched recently. The makers are yet to announce the release date. The first two seasons were highly loved by the audience.

