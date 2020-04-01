Sushmita Sen surprises beau Rohman Shawl with a ‘wonderful breakfast’ amid lockdown; Check it out

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl, who have been dating each other for quite some time now, have always won hearts with their lovey-dovey posts on social media.

The ongoing coronavirus lockdown across the country, we all are bound to stay at home. In fact, with the film shoots and releases being suspended during the lockdown, even the celebs are compelled to be in home quarantine. But it looks like our celebs are making the most of this break as they are indulging in their hobbies, cooking, honing their creative side and even spending some quality time with their respective families. Amid these, Sushmita Sen and her beau Rohman Shawl are busing painting their house (can’t be town due to lockdown) red with their mushy romance.

While Sushmita often gives beautiful glimpses of her happy moments together, Rohman won our hearts as he shared a picture of a wonderful surprise which he got from his lady love. The handsome model posted a picture of his love-filled breakfast which was made by Sushmita. Yes! The former beauty queen made toast and scrambled eggs for her man. Overwhelmed with Sushmita’s gesture, Rohman captioned the image as “I have waited a long time for this to happen (613 days to be exact) @sushmitasen47 thank you for this wonderful breakfast, hands down the best scrambled eggs I ever had!!” followed by heart emoticons. Isn’t it romantic?

Take a look at Sushmita Sen’s special surprise for her ‘jaan’ Rohman:

To note, Sushmita and Rohman have been dating each other for quite some time now and their bond has been growing stronger with every passing day. In fact, the Bengali beauty’s daughter Renee and Alisah also have given their relationship a go ahead and are often seen sharing a great bond with Rohman. We wonder if we will hear the wedding announcement anytime soon.

Credits :Instagram

