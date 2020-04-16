Sushmita Sen takes up beau Rohman Shawl’s ‘yoga pose’ balancing challenge & nails it like a pro

Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to share a photo of herself taking a yoga pose balancing act to the next level after beau Rohman Shawl challenged her. The diva lit up the internet with her balance act and also made Rohman proud. Check it out.

Actor and former Miss World Sushmita Sen has been in the news recently since she went live with her daughters Renee Sen, Alisah Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl on Instagram. The cute banter between Sushmita and Rohman won the internet and since then, fans are loving their social media exchanges as well. Every time, the two share photos or videos with each other, fans can’t stop gushing over the two. And, recently, when Sush joked about Rohman and his surname on Instagram live, fans saw how comfortable the two were with each other.

Now, with a recent Instagram post, Sushmita revealed that she was challenged by beau Rohman to ace a yoga pose while balancing it and she took it up. With her photo on Instagram, Sushmita showed that no challenge is too difficult to scale and that all one needs is determination. In the photo, Sushmita can be seen doing a yoga pose and balancing her entire body on just one toe with the other one on top of it. The diva nailed it like a pro and took up the challenge.

Sushmita shared the photo and wrote, “So @rohmanshawl challenged me to attempt this balancing #yogapose Guess who’s always up for a challenge!!#yourstruly of course!! wanna try? You can do it!!! I love you guys!!!hint: straighten your back & tighten your core.” Seeing his ladylove nail the challenge, Rohman couldn’t help but be in awe of her and couldn’t stop praising her. Rohman commented on the photo and wrote, “My Jaw hit the floor when you did this my love !! FYI it’s still lying there on the floor So proud of you #myinspiration #you.”

Check out Sushmita and Rohman’s banter:

Meanwhile, recently, on the Instagram live session with Renee, Alisah and Rohman, Sushmita was asked about her marriage. The diva directed the question to Rohman and let him answer the fan. Sushmita and Rohman have been together for over a year. The two were first spotted together at ’s Diwali party back in 2018 and later, through Instagram posts, they confirmed their relationship. On the work front, Sushmita is all set to return on screen with a web show titled Aarya.

