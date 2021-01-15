  1. Home
Sushmita Sen turns ‘inhouse photographer’ for beau Rohman Shawl; Latter shares PIC from birthday celebration

Sushmita Sen’s beau Rohman Shawl recently took to his Instagram handle to share an amazing picture from his recent birthday celebration on a yacht.
Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen and beau Rohman Shawl are extremely fond of each other. They never miss a chance to celebrate their love. The duo often shares loved-up pictures of them on their respective social media handle. Recently, Rohman took to his Instagram handle to share an amazing picture from his recent birthday celebration on a yacht. Interestingly, Rohman has also mentioned in his caption that his ladylove Sushmita Sen was behind the camera and on his special day the diva turned into an ‘in-house photographer’ for him.

In the picture, Rohman can be seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt and looking away from the camera for a perfect shot. While sharing the same, Rohman wrote, “My inhouse photographer is kickass @sushmitasen47 thank you so much for this amazing #birthdayclick #yatchparty #birthday #love.” Soon after he posted the still, girlfriend Sushmita Sen dropped a sweet comment on his post, she wrote, “My fav picture of you!! May you always shine!! #birthdaymemory #forevercherished.”

Fans also started praising the actress’ photography skills. One fan wrote,“Indeed she is. She knows how to flaunt you the right way,” while another one wrote, “@rohmanshawl I think Sushmita mam's photography is better than Daboo ratnani.”

A post shared by rohman shawl (@rohmanshawl)

Earlier, on Rohman’s birthday, Sushmita wished him with a heartfelt note, she wrote, “Happyyyyyy Birthday My Babushhhh @rohmanshawl. ‘Rooh se Rooh tak’. May God bless you with abundance of all that your beautiful heart desires...to know you is to love you!! Here’s to your health & happiness always!! We love you #BirthdayBoy. Collective hug from Alisah, Renee & yours truly. #partytime #rohmance #us #duggadugga.”

Last year, Sushmita made her digital debut with the hit series Aarya, it also marked her return to acting after several years.

Also Read: Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee reveals they're learning about Rohman Shawl, his culture & family

Credits :Rohman Shawl Instagram

