Sushmita Sen turns muse for beau Rohman Shawl as he snaps a stunning silhouette pic & calls it 'Nice shot'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita Sen shared a stunning photo of herself. While the Aarya star was not visible in the same, she lauded her boyfriend Rohman Shawl for clicking it.

Actress Sushmita Sen has recently been in the news after she won a National Award for her work in social welfare and women empowerment. However, today, she is back in the headlines due to a recent post where she credited boyfriend Rohman Shawl as the photographer. The Aarya star often shares photos with her beau on social media and their banter too lights up the internet. However, in her recent post, Sushmita turned muse for Rohman as she clicked her photo and the star could not stop gushing over him.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita shared a photo in which she could be seen posing in the middle of a huge door from a distance. The silhouette picture captured the beauty of the shadow perfectly and managed to leave Sushmita in awe of Rohman's photography. Sharing the photo, the star could not stop gushing over it as she credited Rohman for the photo in her caption. Fans too loved Sushmita's photo and could not get enough of it.

As she shared the photo, Sushmita wrote, "And even when you are but a mere silhouette, you’ll know light’s got your back.”#landlockedsailor #positiveperspective #faith Nice shot @rohmanshawl I love you guys beyond!!!!." Several fans dropped lovely compliments for the star on the post.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Sushmita recently held a live Instagram session as she announced her National Award win with daughters Alisah and Renee and beau Rohman Shawl. The star also spoke about shooting of Aarya 2 and revealed that some portions are left to be shot. The star's series Aarya came out in 2020 and managed to win the hearts of viewers.

Credits :Sushmita Sen Instagram

