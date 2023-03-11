Sushmita Sen turns showstopper at LFW days after suffering heart attack; ‘She’s back with more grace’ say fans

Sushmita Sen suffered a massive heart attack recently, and the actress shared this with her fans on March 2, after she was discharged from the hospital. She underwent angioplasty and stent placement. The actress went live on Instagram a few days ago, in which she said that she can’t wait to bounce back. Three days ago, Sushmita shared a picture in which she was seen stretching and working out. She wrote that she was given the clean chit by her cardiologist. On Saturday, Sushmita Sen walked the ramp at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week, and fans were happy to see that she is fit and fine.

Sushmita Sen walks the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week post recovering from heart attack

Sushmita Sen walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week today, and turned showstopper for fashion designer Anushree Reddy. The actress wore a beautiful yellow embellished lehenga from the designer, and walked with a bouquet of flowers in her hand. She offered the bouquet to the media present at the event, and was also seen raising her hands and looking above. She looked gorgeous in the lehenga, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over her grace and poise. “Wow, you are back with more grace and glow. Wish you the best of health @sushmitasen47. Hope to have more lively and positive attitude like you,” wrote one Instagram user, while another one commented, “The amount of grace and poise @sushmitasen47 holds! Even after the medical issues, you can just see her exuding warmth and love still. Such an idol.”

“The grace, the poise the power that she holds….Incredible,” wrote a third fan, while another one commented, “She is grace...she is celebration of life...she is celebration of love, kindness...She holds the best smile and the ability to spread it to each and every soul in the room and beyond...She is Shakti...true Goddess. Words are not enough."

Sushmita Sen revealed she had 95 percent blockage in main artery

A week ago, Sushmita Sen went live on Instagram to thank the team of doctors at Nanavati Hospital, and to thank her fans and well-wishers. She revealed that the heart attack was 'massive' and that there was 95 percent blockage in the main artery. She said that she survived the attack only because of her active lifestyle, and that she is extremely lucky to be on the other side of this.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen gets back to fitness post heart attack, says ‘cleared by cardiologist’; Read Post