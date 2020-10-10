Sushmita Sen urges fans to let go of 'purposeless drama' in a motivational post; Says 'Focus on what matters'

Sushmita Sen often indulges in self musings and shares them on social media. As we speak of this, she has shared a motivational post for her fans.

Sushmita Sen loves to keep her fans updated with whatever is happening in her daily life. Yes, the actress happens to be an avid social media user and we get proof for the same in her timeline. The stunning diva surprised her followers with a powerful comeback in the web series titled Aarya. Well, her journey from Miss Universe to Bollywood is nothing less than inspiring for all other aspiring actors out there and there is no denying this fact.

As we speak of this, the actress shares yet another thoughtful post that has grabbed our attention. She writes, “Let go of all the purposeless drama, aimless time-wasters, and clutter that keeps getting in your way. It’s time to focus on what matters.” Sushmita further adds a caption along with the same that reads, “It’s time...to travel light!! A gentle reminder to the self & to the selfless!!! ‘Focus on what matters.’ I love you guys!!!” The actress often shares such musings on social media.

Meanwhile, check out her post below:

Numerous fans of the actress have taken to the comments section and agreed with her thoughts. A few of them have also expressed their gratitude towards her for spreading positivity with such thoughts. On the personal front, Sushmita Sen has been dating Rohman Shawl for quite some time. The two of them are often spotted together at various events and occasions. Their social media PDAs are simply adorable. Apart from that, the actress is also a doting mother of two daughters, Alisah and Renee.

