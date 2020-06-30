  1. Home
Sushmita Sen was asked to describe Amitabh Bachchan in one word and we totally agree with her answer

During a recent Twitter interaction with fans, Sushmita Sen was asked to describe Amitabh Bachchan in one word and here’s what the actress had to say; Take a look
11222 reads Mumbai
Sushmita Sen is a social media star and we say this because ever since she has made her social media debut, she keeps sharing candid sun-kissed selfies, family photos and loved-up pictures with beau Rohman Shawl. Prior to the lockdown, Sushmita Sen was shooting in Rajasthan for her web debut - Aarya, and now as we speak, the show has released online and fans and B-town stars, alike, have been loving it. Now during a recent Twitter interaction with fans, Sushmita Sen was asked to describe Amitabh Bachchan in one word, as the fan asked, “One word about @SrBachchan sir #AskAarya,” and to this, this Former Miss Universe said, “Legend.”  

Also, during the interaction, Sushmita was asked about nepotism and as to how did she manage to survive in the industry without any godfather and to this, Sushmit had a rather savage reply as she said, “By focusing on my Audience...YOU GUYS!!! I will continue to work as an actor as long as YOU want to see me!! #simpleenough #AskAarya”

Talking about Aarya, it marks Sushmita’s comeback and talking about the web show, it is directed by Neerja fame director Ram Madhvani. Post the release, Salman Khan took to social media to hail Sushmita’s performance in the show, and he wrote, “Swagat toh karo Aarya ka! What a comeback and what a show! Congratulations @Sushmitasen47 aur dher saara pyaar!..”

Check out Sushmita Sen's reply here:

Credits :Twitter

Anonymous 41 minutes ago

Even Amitabh Bachan is overrated. He has got so much attitude.

