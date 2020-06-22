Sushmita Sen was asked how she survived Nepotism in Bollywood and the actor’s reply is sure to win your hearts

While interacting with fans on Twitter, Sushmita Sen was asked about how she managed to survive Nepotism in Bollywood. Here’s what the actress had to say

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Twitter has been raging with a debate on nepotism because fans of Sushant feel that Sushant was made to feel like an outsider and not given due credit that he deserved. Post Sushant’s demise, actors such as Vivek Oberoi, Ranvir Shorey, , Abhay Deol and others have called out nepotism and admitted to have fallen prey to the system. Now, Sushmita Sen, as we all know, had no godfather in the industry and she has worked very hard to achieve success and make way for herself to the top of the industry and during a recent interaction with fans on Twitter, Sushmita was Asked about nepotism as a fan asked, “How you survived Nepotism in Bollywood ??” And to this, this Former Miss Universe said, “By focusing on my Audience...YOU GUYS!!! I will continue to work as an actor as long as YOU want to see me!! #simpleenough #AskAarya”

Also, during the AMA, Sushmita was also asked about her character in Aarya and one good reason to watch Aarya as the fan asked, “One good reason to watch Aarya,” and to this, this Main Hoon Na actress said, “To remember & celebrate the innate strength in you!!!Fisted handGrinning faceHugging faceRed heart #truetolife #AskAarya..”

Talking about Aarya, it is Sushmita’s comeback to cinema and the shooting of the series took place in Rajasthan. Talking about the web show, it is directed by Neerja fame director Madhvani and post the trailer release, he took to Twitter to pen a note for Sushmita and thank her for being part of the show as he wrote, “A journey spanning 9 years & efforts from numerous people allows me to bring to you: #AARYA! It wouldn't have been possible without #RamMadhvaniFilms, @EndemolShineIND, @DisneyplusHSVIP & #AmitaMadhvani. Thanks to @thesushmitasen for so rightly embodying the spirit of AARYA…”

By focusing on my Audience...YOU GUYS!!! I will continue to work as an actor as long as YOU want to see me!! #simpleenough #AskAarya https://t.co/or0a3Myz8c — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) June 21, 2020

