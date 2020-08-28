Sushmita Sen wishes daughter Alisah on her 11th birthday: I’ve thanked God for the privilege of being your mom

Sushmita Sen’s daughter Alisah turned 11 today. The actress took to her social media account and shared an adorable post wishing her daughter.

ushmita Sen is quite an active social media user, the actress often takes to her social media account and keeps her fans and followers up to date with her daily activities. Most recently, the actress took to her Twitter account and penned a heartfelt note for her daughter Alisah who turned 11 today. Along with her message, the actress also uploaded a series of photos with her daughter from the time she was a baby.

Taking to her Twitter account, Sushmita Sen uploaded a series of throwback pictures and a picture of her sitting in front of her gifts on her birthday. Alongside it, Sushmita wrote, “Happy Birthday love of my life! V R 11 years old today!!From D moment our eyes met, V could speak, a language of our own!! U R magical my little one!! Every moment of these 11 years, I’ve thanked God for the privilege of being your mother I love you infinity Alisah.” Apart from wishing Alisah on her Twitter account, the actress also uploaded a post on her Instagram account as well.

Here is Sushmita Sen's post:

Happy Birthday love of my life! V R 11 years old today!From D moment our eyes met, V could speak, a language of our own!! U R magical my little one!! Every moment of these 11 years, I’ve thanked God for the privilege of being your mother I love you infinity Alisah pic.twitter.com/lwRC7YsnHl — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) August 28, 2020

Sushmita Sen’s beau, Rohman Shawl also took to his Instagram account and wished the little munchkin on her birthday. He uploaded a candid picture of them together and wrote, “How this little #munchkin changed my way of being forever!! Thank you @sushmitasen47 for giving me the gift of LIFE I love you my Gabdu HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY ANGEL @sushmitasen47 what an incredible child you have raised my love, Happy Birthday #11yearsold #bestmom #amazingdaughter.”

Here is Rohman's Shawl's post:

Earlier this month Sushmita Sen and Rohman completed two years of togetherness. The actress took to her Instagram account and penned an adorable message to her beau and shared a picture of both of them together.

