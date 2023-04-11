Sushmita Sen’s Aarya 3 co-star reveals actress had heart attack in Jaipur, underwent surgery days later

In the first week of March, Sushmita Sen revealed that she suffered a heart attack a few days back. Sushmita took to social media and shared a picture with her dad. Along with the picture, the actress shared a note revealing details about the attack. She also informed her fans that she got angioplasty done. In her post, the actress also said that she shared the news to keep her 'well-wishers and loves ones' informed that she was doing well.

Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack after landing in Jaipur

The actress who is all set to be seen in Aarya 3 went to shoot for the show in the deserts of Rajasthan earlier this year. According to actor Vikas Kumar, who plays ACP Khan in Aarya, Sushmita suffered a heart attack after landing in Jaipur. Although she shot for a day or two, the shoot had to be paused. The shoot is likely to resume soon. The actor revealed, “A major chunk of season 3 is done. The show is Rajasthan based. There are some outside scenes that we have to shoot in Jaipur. We landed there, but unfortunately, Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack. We didn’t know at first about it. Ultimately in a couple of days, we got to know, as she revealed it to the world."

Actor Vikas also revealed that they did only one day of shooting before realizing that they cannot proceed.

A few days after informing fans about her heart attack, she went live on Instagram, during which she mentioned that she had a massive heart attack with 95 percent blockage in the main artery. Since the actress is known to be having a strong fitness game, she wanted her fans to know that her active lifestyle is what helped her survive it. The actress resumed working just a few weeks later.

