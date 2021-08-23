Sushmita Sen's beau Rohman Shawl is a total gentleman as he holds her bag; Watch these lovebirds HERE

Actress Sushmita Sen and her beau Rohman Shawl always manage to make heads turn when they step out in the city. Not only are the two a stylish pair, but also seem to be very much in love. Recently, when Sushmita and Rohman stepped out in the city, the star's beau's sweet gesture for her grabbed all the attention. On Monday, Sushmita headed out in the city to visit a clinic with Rohman. As they headed out, paps caught up with them and clicked their photos.

However, it was Rohman's adorable gesture of holding Sushmita's bag that caught all the attention. The two could be seen stepping out of the car and posing for the paparazzi from a distance. Sushmita is also seen engaging in conversation with the paps and asking about their well being. However, all eyes were on Rohman as he held his ladylove's neon bag while she interacted with the photographers. Sushmita could be seen clad in a blue sweatshirt with black pants and flats. On the other hand, Rohman is seen sporting a black and white look.

Take a look:

@thesushmitasen is a total cutie as she ask the paparazzi how they are and poses with boyfriend #RohmanShawl for some pictures outside a clinic in Dadar pic.twitter.com/99egDYP0US — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) August 23, 2021

The couple has been seeing each other for a while and whenever Rohman makes appearances with Sushmita on her Instagram live session, fans cannot stop gushing over their PDA. Several times in the past, Sushmita and Rohman have addressed marriage questions in fan interactions in their own fun ways. Sushmita's daughters Renee and Alisah also often spend time with Rohman and their photos are shared by Sushmita on social media as well.

On the work front, Sushmita is all set to arrive with the second season of her popular web show, Aarya. The show's first season received a lot of love from fans of the actress.

Also Read|Sushmita Sen recalls her first interaction with Rohman Shawl: Never thought of finding love in a younger man