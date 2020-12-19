Sushmita Sen's birthday wish for 'Best father' feat PHOTOS with Renee, Alisah, BF Rohman is beyond adorable

Sushmita Sen took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for her father on his birthday. The gorgeous star shared stunning photos of her dad with daughters Renee & Alisah, beau Rohman Shawl, brother Rajeev Sen and her mom.

Actress Sushmita Sen is among the popular Bollywood stars who are quite active on social media and often, she shares snippets from her life on it. From sharing adorable photos of her daughters Renee and Alisah to dropping her workout videos with boyfriend Rohman Shawl, Sushmita gives her fans a chance to peek into her life with her social media posts. And speaking of this, on Saturday, the former Miss Universe shared a heartfelt note for her father on his birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita dropped some cute glimpses of her father Shubeer Sen with her daughters Renee and Alisah and others. Along with it, Sushmita penned a heartfelt wish for 'best father & grandfather' on the occasion of his birthday. In one of the photos, we could see her father posing with the actress and her beau Rohman while in another, we saw him smiling away with Renee and Alisah. The cute photos surely will leave you in awe.

Sharing the photos, Sushmita wrote, "Happpyyyyy Birthday Baba!!! May God keep you in the best of health & the happiest of places!! You truly are such a divine & auspicious gift in our lives...to be born YOUR daughter is indeed a blessing...one I thank God for often To the BEST Father & Grandfather...We love you!!! #duggadugga #family #birthdaywishes #daddy Alisah, Renee, @subhra51 @rajeevsen9 @asopacharu @rohmanshawl & your Titan."

Take a look at Sushmita Sen's post for her dad:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita has had a great 2020 as she made her digital debut with a web show, Aarya. The show and her performance received a lot of love from fans and a second season of the same also was announced. The actress had announced it herself in a live session on Instagram and surprised her fans with the news.

Credits :Sushmita Sen Instagram

