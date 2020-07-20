  1. Home
Sushmita Sens brother Rajeev Sen is all set to make his Bollywood debut in the upcoming film "Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder?" The film directed by Vishal Mishra stars Vivek Anand Oberoi, who also makes his debut as a producer.
Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen gets candid about on his Bollywood debut film
Opening up about the film, Rajeev shared how he is preparing for the role.

"I want the audience to not just see my performance, but also feel and experience my role through me. I'm lucky to have Vishal (Mishra) sir as my director, who's been guiding me really well through the preparations," said Rajeev, adding that he is "looking forward to working with Vivek Oberoi".

Rajeev essays the character of Rohit Vardhan in the film.

Shedding light on his preparation for the role, he said: "I've watched ‘Primal Fear', which I totally loved. It gave me a lot of ideas for my upcoming role. I've also been watching Ajay Devgn's ‘Deewangi'. The way he switched from a soft-spoken man to a dark character in the climax was amazing. The movie helped me understand my character deeply."

He added that his sister has been an inspiration.

"My sister's advice has always been simple but effective. She has told me to focus on my goals, keep working on my craft and keep challenging myself," he says.

Director Vishal Mishra described Rohit Vardhan as a "suave and sophisticated person" adding: "We wanted someone who can pull off the part", and Rajeev went through multiple tests before bagging the role.

The makers recently launched the first character poster of the film featuring Vivek as Prabhu Singh.

The film will also mark the return of Rajesh Roshan as composer.

Rajeev is pumped about the music of the film. "I'm working on getting the lip-sync perfect. The songs which will be picturised on me are very special to me. I'm doing a lot of practice and am rehearsing my scenes. We'll shortly start our workshops, costumes and other detailing," he said.

"Iti - Can You Solve Your Own Murder?" revolves around a woman who is racing against time to solve his own murder. The film is expected to go on floors by September or October and is scheduled to release in the first quarter of 2021.

The film is written by Aabhar Dadhich along with director Vishal Mishra. It is produced by Vivek Oberoi, Girish Johar, Kussum Arora, Reshabh D Saraf, Keyur Pandya and Sanjeet S Yermal. The film is creatively backed by Prerna V Arora.

Credits :IANS

