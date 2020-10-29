  1. Home
Sushmita Sen's charismatic gaze in THIS gorgeous photo as she urges to 'look within' leaves fans mesmerized

Sushmita Sen took to social media to share a gorgeous photo of herself. The actress left the internet in awe of her mesmerizing look in her latest photo.
14772 reads Mumbai Updated: October 29, 2020 08:31 am
Sushmita Sen's charismatic gaze in THIS gorgeous photo as she urges to 'look within' leaves fans mesmerized
Actress Sushmita Sen is among the stars who have managed to make a special place in people's hearts over a period of time. The gorgeous star has not just won over fans in India but has conquered the world with her performances as well as her demeanour. She enjoys a massive fan following across the globe and every time she steps out, one cannot take their eyes off her. Being an avid social media user, Sushmita shares insights into her life on her handles and once again, she did the same. 

Taking to her social media accounts, Sushmita shared a gorgeous photo of herself from a shoot. In the photo, the Aarya star was seen striking a pose for the camera and her charismatic gaze made it impossible to look away. The actress shared the photo on social media and urged fans with her caption to 'look within.' In the photo, Sushmita could be seen dressed in a black and white outfit and her hair and makeup seemed to be on point. 

#somethingaboutit #lookwithin #gowithout I love you guys!!!" As soon as she shared the photo, comments from fans started pouring in and many were in awe of the actress. Not just fans, even Preity Zinta dropped a cute comment on Sushmita's photo. 

#somethingaboutit #lookwithin #gowithout I love you guys!!!

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on

Meanwhile, the actress has been snapped several times in the past few weeks when she heads out in town with beau Rohman Shawl. Sushmita always obliges paparazzi with photos. The gorgeous star returned to the screens this year with her debut web series titled Aarya. The series received a great response and hence, was renewed for season 2 as well. 

Credits :Sushmita Sen Instagram

