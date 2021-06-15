Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen on dealing with social media trolls: I try to see the good as much as I can

Renee Sen aspires to be an actress in the future just like her mom, and the aspiring actress already knows how to face the trolls.

The eldest daughter of Sushmita Sen, Renee Sen has started to pave her way into the industry. Renee recently made her debut with a short film named ‘Suttabaazi’ and has been appreciated a lot for her role in the short film. In the film industry, no matter if it's a celebrity, star kid, one cannot escape from trolls. Renee Sen as well has been trolled a few times. In a chat with Etimes, Renee explained how she deals with mean comments or someone making fun of her on social media.

Addressing the negativity and trolls on social media, Renee said, “People will always have things to say. I don't read social media comments a lot, to be honest. I don't want to get sidetracked. I am the happiest girl on the planet and that's how I want to be. I try to see the good as much as I can. The rest of it doesn’t matter.” The actress continued by explaining her plans in the film industry, “I would like to work more. But for that, I have to work on myself a lot. But yes, I would like to be an actor full-time.”

Talking about her hit debut Renee said, “I am so happy with all the love this poignant short film has received. We shot this during the last lockdown. I am glad to see so many platforms acknowledging our hard work and showcasing the film. Bandra Film Festival is said to have a good line up of films and I feel humbled to be a part of this film festival. Suttabaazi will always be special to me, I enjoyed every bit of playing Diya. The film has taught me a lot, both at personal and professional levels. No matter what the situation is – whether it’s a good day or there are mess ups on the set — I have to be able to give the perfect shot, it has made me a lot more goal oriented. Working on this film has been very fulfilling. I am very happy it happened.”

Credits :Times Of India

