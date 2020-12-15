Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee's Instagram account gets hacked; Actress calls the culprit an 'idiot'

Sushmita Sen is the doting mother of Renee and Alisah. The elder one is said to be frequently active on social media. However, an unfortunate thing happened sometime back.

The last thing that someone wants in today’s world is his or her social media getting hacked. As unfortunate as it sounds, incidents like this happen almost every day. The latest to fall victim to such a misdeed is none other than Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee herself. Just two days back, the star kid had shared a happy picture with ’s daughter Ira Khan and won hearts on the internet in no time. However, this did not last for long.

Sushmita has informed everyone through her personal handle that Renee’s Instagram account has been hacked. The Aarya star’s anger is very much evident in her caption that reads, “Please note, my daughter Renee’s #instagram Account has been Hacked by some idiot, who doesn’t realize yet, that Renee is happy to begin anew!! I feel bad for the guy!! Keeping you all posted!!! #solareclipse #randomchaos #newbeginnings. I love you guys!!” As soon as she shared the post, fans began flooding the comments section and even asked if they should report the account.

Check out her post below:

Well, we wish Renee will soon be back on Instagram. Talking about Sushmita Sen, the actress recently made a comeback to the world of acting by making her digital debut in the web series titled Aarya. She plays the titular role in the crime thriller series. Apart from her, it also features Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Alexx Onell, Namit Das, Manish Chaudhary, and others in significant roles. It has been helmed by Ram Madhvani.

Credits :Sushmita Sen Instagram

