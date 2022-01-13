Sushmita Sen's epic reply to reports of her adopting a third child is pure gold; SEE PIC

Sushmita Sen has been trending on social media after her video with a baby boy went viral social media. The video, in which she was seen stepping out with her two daughters and a new baby boy, immediately raised speculations that she has adopted a third child. Fans were sending her congratulatory messages. Well, the actress is already a mother of two daughters—Reene and Alisah. And now the actress has finally reacted to the news. She has dropped a picture with a child on her Instagram stories.

Sushmita has written, "Having a chat with Godson Aamdeus about the random news concerning him, going viral in the media…his expression says it all!!! Picture courtesy Sreejaya (Amadeus’s mom). In the picture, the actress is seen talking to the boy who is sitting on the bonnet of the car. In the video, Sushmita can be heard saying, “Come, my godson also come.” Later, the actress posed with her daughter and the baby boy who was in another woman’s arms. To note, in 2019 Sushmita had shared a video of her friend’s newborn baby Amadeus and shared that her daughter Alisah prayed for him for nine months.

Take a look at the reaction here:

When Sushmita had shared the video of baby Amadeus in 2019, she had written “This is a moment I will cherish forever. Alisah prayed & waited for baby Amadeus’s arrival EVERYDAY straight nine-month. She’s wanted a younger sibling to love & care for...for years now!! My friend Shreejaya made Alisah the happiest when she conceived To finally witness Alisah hold Amadeus for the very first time & the way he reciprocated her love...THIS HAPPINESS is etched in my heart forever!! Thank you Shree."

