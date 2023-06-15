Sushmita Sen's ex-beau Rohman Shawl says they are a 'team'; Reacts to recent public appearances

Sushmita Sen, who is quite active on social media, was earlier dating Rohman Shawl. After staying together for quite some time, the duo informed that they ended their relationship in December 2021. Post their break-up, Sushmita and Rohman are still seen hanging out together. Recently, they were seen attending an event together in the city. Now, Rohman, in an interview, has praised Sushmita and said that he gets inspired by her. He even went on to say that 'they are a team'.

Rohman Shawl is all praise for Sushmita Sen

Rohman, who is all set to make his acting debut in a feature film, spoke about making public appearances with Sushmita despite their break-up. He also showered praises on Sushmita and shared how she inspires him. While speaking to Mirchi Plus, he said, "Whatever she does she’s amazing and it’s a great learning to be around her. You can’t really fathom the amount of inspiration she just throws around, you just have to be around her. It’s not like on Instagram, she has that around her, you are in her presence and you feel, ‘so wow.’"

Reacting to their public appearances, Rohman said that they look good together and don't live for people. He said, "We look good together. Doesn’t matter, we don’t live for people. You do your things, what people want to say, it’s up to them. You don’t have to answer anybody. We can’t keep on commenting on everything that people are saying. We live our lives, that’s it." When he was asked if their fans can see them working together any time soon, he said that he has to work a lot before sharing the same frame with her.

Further, Rohman said that he has learned to stay positive from Sushmita. He added, "This is what I’ve learned from Sushi. You have to be in the company of such people that teach you things like this, otherwise how will you learn?"

Meanwhile, back in 2021, Sushmita shared a picture with Rohman and confirmed that they had parted ways. She wrote, "We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!!" Post that, Sushmita made headlines in 2022 after it was reported that she is dating Lalit Modi. The latter even shared pictures from their holiday together.

On the work front, Sushmita, who recently suffered a heart attack, will be seen in Aarya 3.