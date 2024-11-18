Sushmita Sen’s ex-BF Rahman Shawl calls himself her ‘pyaar wala fan’; claims they have comfort like ‘dal chawal’ in their relationship: ‘We don’t care what…’

Sushmita Sen is one of the most beautiful, talented, hardworking, and strong women in Bollywood. Whether acting or in real life, she has always given her best to everything she does. Recently, her ex-boyfriend, Rohman Shawl, opened up about his bond with the actress and her daughters. In addition, he shared his admiration towards her as an individual.

Sushmita Sen rose to prominence after she became the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe pageant in 1994. Later, she debuted in the Hindi film industry in 1996 with Dastak and never looked back. In a candid interview, her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl admitted he found her more 'amazing' than her on-screen performance. He said, "I was a fan, but now I am a 'pyaar wala' fan. I saw the hard work she puts in. I am the biggest fan of her mind. She knows what is going on around her."

He also addressed the comments about people who question their being friends after their breakup and revealed he looks up to her as an individual, which forms the foundation of their relationship.

Shawl stated, "People talk about exes being friends, but if you don't have anything in common to talk about, how can you be friends? We are dal-chawal, there's comfort, we understand each other completely, and we don't care what people think or talk about."

The actor revealed he doesn't pay much attention to the opinions of others about his bond and can't explain his bond with the actress to them. He emphasized they understand one another, and that's adequate for him.

Apart from Sen, Shawl maintains a good bond with her daughters, Alisah and Renee. Even his separation from Sushmita didn't change it and they all are often spotted together. Shedding light on the same, he explained they are 'smart kids' due to their exceptional upbringing by the actress and they understand the status quo of his relationship with the Taali actress even though they don't discuss it.

Rohman shared, "For them, it's a relationship between me and their mom, and we share a completely different equation independent of my relationship with Sushmita. We've stayed the same. They are very mature kids, and the credit goes to their mom. She has taught them how to live life."

For those unaware, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Sen dated for three years before they announced their separation in 2021.

