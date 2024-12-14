Sushmita Sen’s ex-BF Rohman Shawl opens up about how her heart attack impacted him: ‘You don’t know what just…’

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl dated for a few years before breaking up in 2021. However, they continue to hang out together and share a close bond. Rohman recently opened up about how the actress’ heart attack in 2023 impacted him. He revealed that it left him ‘numb’ and not knowing what just hit him.

In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Rohman Shawl was asked how Sushmita Sen’s heart attack impacted him. In response, he shared, “When something like that happens, the first thing is you’re just numb because you don't know what just hit you.”

However, he noted that it also depended on how the person suffering through the situation takes it on. Rohman mentioned that Sushmita took it very well and they didn’t realize that something that alarming had occurred.

The model-actor disclosed that he started taking his own health seriously after the incident. He said that he started getting checkups regularly for himself and his loved ones.

During the same conversation, Rohman Shawl was asked if the incident made his bond with Sushmita’s daughters stronger as they supported the actress together. He replied, “It's all give and take, as she has been a source of strength to all of us. Obviously, the kids are always there, and mujhse bhi jitna banta hai, main kar deta hun (I do as much as I can).”

Rohman called Renee and Alisah ‘amazing’ and revealed that he was ‘fortunate’ to be able to see such bonds. He added that these relationships help one to become a better person.

In December 2021, Sushmita Sen announced her breakup with Rohman on Instagram. She posted a cute selfie with him and wrote in the caption, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship.”

Rohman Shawl recently made his film debut with Amaran. The Tamil action film was released in theaters on October 31, 2024. His performance as the antagonist has received a lot of praise.

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the series Aarya 3, which was released earlier this year.

