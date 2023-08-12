Sushmita Sen’s father ‘stood tall and proud’ as he received honorary doctorate on behalf of the actress

Actress Sushmita Sen is all proud and happy to add a new achievement under her name. Recently, the former Miss Universe has received an Honorary Doctor of Letters (D. Litt) degree from Techno India University in West Bengal. What was more special was that because Sen couldn’t receive it in person, her father Subir Sen received it on her behalf.

Sushmita Sen, who is adored for her role Miss Chandni in Main Hoon Na, has received an Honorary Doctor of Letters (D. Litt) degree. The degree was given to her by Techno India University, West Bengal. The actress took to Instagram to share the good news with her fans and admirers. Sharing photos of the degree and her father receiving it, the 47-year-old actress wrote, “Hon (Dr.) Sushmita Sen. Just had to see how it looked together!!! Missed receiving the D.Litt in person, down with the worst viral…but to have my father @sensubir receive this honour on my behalf yesterday …this is EVERYTHING!! Thank you Baba!!!! You stood tall & proud!!!!#celebrating #honorarydoctorate #graduatinglifewithhonors I love you guys!! #duggadugga.” Have a look:

Because Sushmita Sen couldn’t receive the Honorary Degree of Letter (D. Litt) on her own, her proud father received it on her behalf. The Aarya actress took to Instagram to share a video of father Subir Sen receiving the degree. In the caption she wrote, “Thank you Techno India University & Shri Narayana Murthy for conferring upon me the Honorary D. Litt. My father @sensubir who received the Doctorate on my behalf in Kolkata, hasn’t stopped praising all the faculty members of the university & just how well the Convocation ceremony was organised. Thank you all for being so gracious!!!” Have a look:

Work-wise, Sushmita Sen is all set with her upcoming web-series Taali, which is about the life of Shreegauri Sawant, a transgender activist. The web-series is set to release on August 15.

