Sushmita Sen's past relationships: Rumoured romances before making it official with Lalit Modi

Lalit Modi, the first chairman of Indian Premier League, made his relationship with Sushmita Sen on his social media official on Thursday. Sharing romantic photos, Lalit Modi first shared a post on Instagram and the caption read, "Just back from London after a whirling global tour, Maldives, Sardinia with the families - not to mention my better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning, a new life finally. Over the moon." Later, he also clarified that they are not married yet, but are only dating each other. Without a doubt, Sushmita and Lalit's announcement took the internet by storm, and his post went viral in no time.

While netizens are still reeling over this new couple in town. here's a look back at the stars that have been linked with Sushmita in the past. Meanwhile, this is not the first time the Main Hoon Na actress is garnering attention for her love life. Earlier as well, her relationship with model Rohman Shawl would often hit the headlines. The duo announced their breakup in 2021. From Randeep Hooda, and Vikram Bhatt to Ritik Bhasin, here's a list of Sushmita's rumoured romances.

1. Rohman Shawl

Sushmita in an interview revealed that Instagram played cupid in her relationship with Rohman. The actress announced the news about her split with Rohman on social media and wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!

2. Vikram Bhatt

Sen reportedly started seeing Bhatt while they were filming for Dastak in 1996. The director-writer was married at the time. However, things didn't work out and they made the decision to part ways.

3. Ritik Bhasin

Sushmita and Ritik dated for almost four years before calling it quits. They were seen together at Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan's wedding reception.

4. Sanjay Narang

Sushmita had reportedly dated the hotelier Sanjay Narang after her breakup with Vikram Bhatt. There were also rumours that they were engaged.

5. Wasim Akram

Sushmita and Wasim met on the sets of a reality show the two were judging and apparently sparks flew between the two. There were rumors that they were getting married, however, they decided to separate ways.

6. Mudassar Aziz

Sushmita and filmmaker Mudassar Aziz were also in a relationship. He was the director of Sen’s movie, Dulha Mil Gaya. Reports also stated that Mudassar also shifted to Sushmita's apartment. However, they called it quits.

7. Bunty Sachdev

Sushmita and Bunty's alleged affair caught fire when the two were seen together multiple times. He was also her manager at that time but the duo never confirmed their relationship.

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen dating Lalit Modi? IPL founder shares cozy PICS with actress from Maldives vacation