Sushmita Sens wows fans with her well-toned and perfect biceps in LATEST photo; Check inside

Sushmita Sen is one of the most popular and loved and charming personalities in the entertainment industry. The former beauty queen is quite active on social media and treats her fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life every now and then. Apart from being a talented human being, Sushmita is also a fitness enthusiast. She never misses a workout day and often gives a glimpse of her routine to her fans on social media.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, the Aarya actress shared an amazing post on Instagram, where she flaunted her well-toned and perfect biceps and back muscles too. While sharing the post, Sushmita Sen wrote, "Look Teacher @shivohamofficial I got muscles!!! Teacher says, hmmmmmm, it’s all right!!! Yet, I love the proud smile in his eyes!!! #gottcha #workinprogress #strength #form #discipline #inspiration #happiness. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga." As soon as she posted the photo, her fans rushed to drop sweet comments in the comment section. A fan wrote, "Stronger by stronger each passing day." Another user commented, "Wow Sushmita, keep it up !"

See Sushmita Sen's post here:

To note, Sushmita has recently completed 28 years of being the first Indian to be Miss Universe. Earlier, she celebrated the occasion with her daughter Renne and ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The actress shared the photo on Instagram in which she can be seen laughing and having fun with Renee, Rohman, and others. While sharing the post, Sushmita wrote, “Thank you Shona @reneesen47 for this wonderful surprise & the memorable evening!!! In the company of love, laughter, family & friends…it couldn’t have been better!!! #cherished I love you, #Maa #duggadugga.”

In other news, recently, Pinkvilla exclusively informed a new development on the third season of Sushmita Sen’s Aarya is on the cards. Director Ram Madhvani has already started working on the scripting. “Ram and his team have begun scripting for Aarya 3, and are excited to take the story on another level in terms of drama and thrills. Aarya is an extremely important project for him, and he doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned for the third part. As of now, they are hoping to start filming by the year-end,” informs a source close to the development.

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen spends a ‘memorable evening’ with daughter Renee and ex-beau Rohman Shawl; PIC