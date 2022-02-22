Sussane Khan drops a gorgeous PIC, says she is 'missing' her beau Arslan Goni

Sussane Khan always grabs headlines for her rumoured relationship with Arslan Goni. Both are often seen commenting on each other’s posts which further keeps social media guessing over what their relationship status is exactly. Well, Sussanne also shares a nice bond with her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan. She had recently shared a picture of Saba Azad who is rumoured to be dating the War actor. Today, she shared a picture on her Instagram stories where she mentioned Arslan Goni.

In the picture, Sussane is seen wearing a denim skirt paired with a blue sweater. To complete the look, she is wearing long boots and taking a mirror selfie. She has not applied much makeup but sure used red colour lipstick. In the caption, Sussane writes, “Arslan Goni…missing u.” Recently, the actor, who is known for his role in the web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, had tested positive for COVID-19. He was shooting for a new project in Turkey titled Love Ek Tarfa. Arslan Goni is also seen Jia Aur Jia and Kirayenama.

Take a look at the picture here:

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan was seen spending Saba. She had even shared a photo on her Instagram stories and wrote, “What an amazing eve! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabazad @madboymink (sic).” In the picture, Saba Azad was seen standing in front of the mic and performing.

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone. He also has Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan in his kitty.

Also Read: Sussanne Khan's rumoured beau Arslan Goni showers love on her latest PIC; Hrithik Roshan reacts