Sussane Khan flaunts blonde hair in a new hairstyle; Farah Khan Kunder calls her ‘Female Ninja Assassin’

Sussane Khan dropped another video showing off her new hairstyle and gives a look at her bedroom.

’s ex-wife Sussane Khan often flaunts her gorgeous looks on Instagram. The interior and fashion designer has taken to her Instagram and shared a video of herself spinning around in her bedroom. Sussane Khan is giving a better look at her new hairstyle that she has dyed blonde. She filmed the video in her bedroom and captioned it as “Feelin ‘Nape of Neck’ good as hell... #summerblonde @zenobiamody ur the best!” In the video, we can also hear Lizzo’s ‘Good As Hell’.

The video has grabbed much attention, especially from Farah Khan Kunder, who commented: "Suzzzyyyy ur looking fab! Female ninja assassin”. Meanwhile, a user wrote, “Omg the hair is everything” with heart-eyes emojis. Sussane Khan is known for the killer looks and photos that she often posts on Instagram. Recently, she did an event at Mercedes where she launched the new Mercedes Benz Maybach Suv GLS 600. For the event, Sussane looked chic in a vegan leather outfit. The designer had been invited to the Mercedes event for launching the new vehicle.

Sussane Khan had earlier dropped a pretty selfie in the same hairstyle and also wrote an inspiring caption. Her caption read as, “Don’t let praise go to your head Or criticism to your heart. You will be struck by lightning, You will fall on your face hard… And then you get up and try again.”

