Sussanne Khan adds fuel to ongoing romance rumours with Arslan Goni; calls him ‘my everything’

Published on Oct 27, 2021 12:59 AM IST  |  28K
   
News,Sussanne Khan
Sussanne Khan adds fuel to ongoing romance rumours with Arslan Goni; calls him ‘my everything’ (Image: Arslan Goni Instagram)
Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan turned a year older on Tuesday, October 26. On the special occasion of her birthday, friends, fans and family took to social media to share heart-warming wishes online for her. Amid this, even rumoured beau Arslan Goni took to social media to share a romantic tribute for the birthday girl. However, what caught fans’ attention was Sussanne Khan’s lovey-dovey reaction to Arslan Goni’s wish.

In the post, we can see Sussanne sporting an infectious smile alongside Goni as the camera captures her. While sharing the photo online, Arslan penned a sweet caption hailing Khan as his ‘darling’. He wrote, “Happy happy birthday darling …… I pray you have a great year and an amazing life …. The best heart I have come across in my life and this is a great picture. May god shower you with everything you want. Lots and lots of love.”

Take a look:

As soon as the post caught Sussanne’s attention, she quickly ended up dropping a romantic comment under the picture. Going by the same, fans are wondering if she just went Instagram official with her rumoured boyfriend. While expressing her feelings, Sussane wrote, “Thank you thank you thank uuuu.. n thank u for my ‘Everything’,” before adding multiple heart emoticons. Well, we just have to wait for the duo to confirm if something’s cooking between the duo.

Sussanne Khan's comment

In other news, Sussanne Khan recently made headlines for extending support to SRK and Gauri Khan amid their son Aryan Khan’s arrest. Reacting to a journalist’s post online, Sussanne previously said, “I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time, this situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood.” Speaking of the case, Aryan Khan’s bail plea will be continued tomorrow on October 27.

ALSO READ| After Alia Bhatt & Sussanne, Suhana Khan lauds Hrithik Roshan’s open letter for Aryan Khan

Advertisement

Credits: Arslan Goni Instagram


Comments
Anonymous : her everything changes every week
REPLY 2 1 hour ago
Anonymous : Please move on and let Hrithik breathe
REPLY 2 2 hours ago
Anonymous : This silly, disgusting woman doesn't want to lose anything at all She uses his name in propaganda for disgusting and crazy reasons like her
REPLY 3 2 hours ago
Anonymous : She is not loyal to anyone but her own self
REPLY 3 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Bro you did not understand! She is doing all this in reaction.. Hrithik didn't wish her nor make a ig story for her like kunal.. The result is here now
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : hope she will stay loyal to him at least
REPLY 3 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Naya Naya ishq hai
REPLY 1 5 hours ago
Anonymous : go ahead di if you love. . him move ahead
REPLY 2 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Never looked so much happy with Hrithik.
REPLY 2 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Really did you see the way she was wishing him every year.. My sunshine... The most incredible man I know!! She was trying hard to make him remarry her again after what she did with arjun rampal
REPLY 2 2 hours ago
Anonymous : You really need to check your eyes she left him when he needed her the most he helped her to reopen her store after she was about to announce her bankruptcy he gave her everything what he received in return cheating on him with his so called best friend taking advantage of his name and his fame even in her kids name actually Hrithik is the one who have to thank the stars and sky for this separation
REPLY 2 2 hours ago
Anonymous : To shadi karlo
REPLY 1 16 hours ago
Anonymous : No sue won't marry .that will spoil her fun with others .
REPLY 3 6 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All