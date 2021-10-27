Sussanne Khan adds fuel to ongoing romance rumours with Arslan Goni; calls him ‘my everything’

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan turned a year older on Tuesday, October 26. On the special occasion of her birthday, friends, fans and family took to social media to share heart-warming wishes online for her. Amid this, even rumoured beau Arslan Goni took to social media to share a romantic tribute for the birthday girl. However, what caught fans’ attention was Sussanne Khan’s lovey-dovey reaction to Arslan Goni’s wish.

In the post, we can see Sussanne sporting an infectious smile alongside Goni as the camera captures her. While sharing the photo online, Arslan penned a sweet caption hailing Khan as his ‘darling’. He wrote, “Happy happy birthday darling …… I pray you have a great year and an amazing life …. The best heart I have come across in my life and this is a great picture. May god shower you with everything you want. Lots and lots of love.”

Take a look:

As soon as the post caught Sussanne’s attention, she quickly ended up dropping a romantic comment under the picture. Going by the same, fans are wondering if she just went Instagram official with her rumoured boyfriend. While expressing her feelings, Sussane wrote, “Thank you thank you thank uuuu.. n thank u for my ‘Everything’,” before adding multiple heart emoticons. Well, we just have to wait for the duo to confirm if something’s cooking between the duo.

In other news, Sussanne Khan recently made headlines for extending support to SRK and Gauri Khan amid their son Aryan Khan’s arrest. Reacting to a journalist’s post online, Sussanne previously said, “I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time, this situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood.” Speaking of the case, Aryan Khan’s bail plea will be continued tomorrow on October 27.

ALSO READ| After Alia Bhatt & Sussanne, Suhana Khan lauds Hrithik Roshan’s open letter for Aryan Khan