Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni are 'California Dreamin' as she shares countless memories from US vacay.

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni have been busy spending their days lounging, taking in the California sunshine and trying out great food. If you haven't guessed by now, the couple are on a holiday in the US and have been keeping their fans updated on social media. Recently, Sussanne took to her Instagram to drop a super fun video from the holiday which includes candid pictures of the lovebirds as well as some adorable moments.

Sharing the video, Sussanne captioned it, "Hella stoked…#angelenos #californiadreamin." In the video, Sussanne and Arslan can be seen posing for selfies, finding their way around the streets of Los Angeles, soaking in the sun and sea as well as walking around. The video was a treat for their fans and friends. One fan commented, "You bring the sunshine to LA @suzkr." While another one wrote, "Mashallah my favourite couple."

Click here to watch Sussanne and Arslan's California vacation video.

It has been almost a week since Sussanne and Arslan have been vacationing in the US. Last week, the interior designer had shared two cute and loved-up pictures on her Instagram Stories with Arslan. She captioned one of the pictures as, “Shaking off 2020, 2021…finalllyyyy #Summerof2022." While, on the other picture, she wrote: “2 hours walk this morning.”

Susanne Khan often makes headlines for her cordial equation with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, Saba Azad. They never miss a chance to cheer for each other, and their Instagram exchange shows it all.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan rocks a salt & pepper stubble in new PIC; Ex-wife Sussanne Khan has an EPIC reaction