Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni cozy up for pictures at Ekta Kapoor's Christmas party

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni's rumoured romance has been at an all-time high ever since the duo's photos have made its way to social media on multiple occasions. Most recently, it was Arslan's 'Love you' comment on Sussanne's birthday post for him. Over the weekend, they once more made some noise on social media as they attended Ekta Kapoor's Christmas bash together.

Ekta Kapoor threw a festive party and had her closest friends in attendance. Karan Johar, Sussane Khan, Arslan Goni and Neelam Kothari among others were in attendance. Takign to Instagram, Sussanne spread some festive cheer as she dropped a few photos. For the pictures, the rumoured lovebirds were seen cozying up as they posed with their friends.

In one selfie, Arslan and Sussanne can be seen standing next to each other as they flash their widest smile with party host Ekta Kapoor. In another picture, the rumoured couple can be seen hugging Neelam Kothari on either sides and posing for a group photo with Karan Johar.

Sharing the selfie, Sussanne wrote, "Ektoo thank uuu for a beautiful Xmas." Check out Sussanne and Arslan's Christmas photos:

Just last week, on Arslan's birthday, Sussanne had shared a birthday note for her rumoured beau. "Happy happpyyyy happiest Birthday.. I wish for you a world filled with the best of everything that you so deserve.. with the brightest of smiles and with all the purest Love to surround you. You are the most beautiful energy that I have ever come across Shine brightest limitless," Sussanne's message read.

