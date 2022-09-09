Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni walk hand-in-hand as they get clicked at Mumbai airport; PICS
Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni share a beautiful bond.
Sussanne Khan has been dating Arslan Goni for a while now. The duo has been serving major couple goals ever since they made their relationship official. The two have often been spotted together partying or holidaying. Sussanne extensively shared photos with her beau Arslan from their holidays in California and Las Vegas when they visited this year. The lovebirds were spotted at the airport today, as they returned to Mumbai from their holiday.
Sussanne Khan looked stunning in her black tank top and denim jeans. She then wore a stylish jeans jacket while heading to the parking lot. Arslan Goni kept it casual by wearing a plain white t-shirt and jeans. The duo looked seemingly happy together. They walked hand-in-hand and paparazzi caught hold of few very good photos as they headed to their car. Sussanne is an interior designer and keeps sharing snippets from her work on her social platforms. She has two sons with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan, Hrehan and Hridhan, and both of them have inclination towards art and designing, based on the videos that she shares on social media.
Have a look at Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni's photos when they got papped at the Mumbai airport:
Sussanne is often in the news for her cordial equation with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, Saba Azad. They never miss a chance to cheer for each other, and their Instagram exchange shows it all.
Also, earlier this year, all four were spotted partying together in Goa. Sussanne shared a video compilation of all the pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "The most precious blessing of life is to be relentlessly surrounded by the best energy... And it definitely takes a whole Village to make a girl's dream come true.. So Here goes to my incredible Village of The best hearts... Thank you for always being there for me with all your might...I Love you all...full power ahead."
Sussanne and Hrithik were childhood sweethearts and had been dating for a while before they finally decided to tie the knot in 2000. The former couple parted their ways in 2014. They have two children together — sons Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan.
