Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni's California summer is all about travel goals; Calls the trip her 'new home'

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni have been spending their time in California since the last few weeks. The lovebirds have been holidaying there and soaking in the summer while catching up with old friends. Over the weekend, Sussanne dropped yet another reel on Instagram as she shared new moments from her trip. The video featured her, boyfriend Arslan Goni and their friends as well as the yummy food they've been tucking into.

In the video, Sussanne also featured a meal that she had with her friend Abhay Deol. Sharing the video with her fans and followers, Sussanne also called the trip her 'home'. She wrote, "When Your Summer away makes you feel like your new ‘Home’… food coma, friends, the sea, mescal and loads of lolssss...#summer22 #califhearted."

Meanwhile, boyfriend Arslan Goni seemed to be eyeing Sussanne's reel-making skills as he commented, "Even I want to make a reel and put it (kiss emojis) pls make one for me. @suzkr." While Sussanne hasn't replied to the comment as yet, social media users challenged Arslan to make his own reel. "@arslangoni we want to see your own effort now, Come on !! Hurry up," wrote one social media user.

Click here to watch Sussanne Khan's California moments with Arslan Goni.

A while ago, Sussanne's ex-husband Hrithik Roshan was also in California with their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. However, he also took a break from his shooting schedule and jetted off to France with girlfriend Saba Azad.

ALSO READ: Saba Azad & Hrithik Roshan paint the city of Versailles red as the two enjoy a luxurious meal; PIC