Sussanne Khan and rumoured beau Arslan Goni have a gala time with Ekta Kapoor & others in Turkey; See PICS

Sussanne Khan and actor Arslan Goni often grab headlines for their rumoured relationship. They haven't made their relationship official. Well, the reports of them dating are doing rounds for quite some time. The reported couple is frequently seen on vacation together and attends parties which have further fueled dating rumours. Both even comment on each other’s posts too. And it looks like the rumoured couple is spending some relaxing time in Turkey. Arslan has shared a video on his Instagram stories.

A group picture has also been shared in which Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni can be seen posing with Ekta Kapoor, Ridhi Dogra and others. To note, the actor is shooting for a new project in Turkey titled Love Ek Tarfa. Details are not out about this project. A few days ago Sussanne had also shared a video in which she gave a glimpse of Turkish delights and also a picture featuring Ekta. Arslan has worked in Bollywood movies Jia Aur Jia and Kirayenama.

Arslan Goni is also known for his role in the web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the series also features Patralekhaa, Parth Samthaan and Danish Hussain in prominent roles.

Take a look at the posts here:

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu series is set in the '80s-'90s era of the Mumbai underworld and chronicles the journey and rise of Parth Samthaan's character Nawab aka Hero.

