Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni and Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera are all smiles as they go on a double date; PIC

It was a double date for Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni and Karishma Tanna, Varun Bangera. They all spent some time together. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress took to social media to share a smiling photo featuring Sussanne, Arslan, Karishma, and Varun. In the snap, they all smiled for a sweet selfie.

Karishma wore a casual outfit and Varun was dressed in black. Meanwhile, Sussanne and Arslan were also looking good. To note, Karishma and Varun got married in February this year. While Arslan and Sussanne are dating each other for a good time now. They often get spotted together.

Meanwhile, Sussanne often remains in the news for her cordial equation with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, Saba Azad. They never miss a chance to cheer for each other, and their Instagram exchange shows it all. Sussanne and Hrithik were childhood sweethearts and had been dating for a while before they finally decided to tie the knot in 2000. The former couple parted their ways in 2014. They have two children together — sons Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan.

Talking about Karishma's professional career, she has been a part of the TV world for more than a decade and has garnered a huge fan following for herself owing to her acting skills. Karishma aced her roles in daily soaps such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin 3, Qayamat Ki Raat, etc. She also appeared in several reality shows including Bigg Boss Halla Bol, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, etc. She also emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

