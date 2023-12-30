Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni arrive at airport to head for New Year vacay; make U-turn for THIS reason-WATCH

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan parted ways back in 2014, however continue to share a cordial relationship with each other. While Hrithik later found love in Saba Azad, Sussanne’s happily ever-after became Arslan Goni, and at several instances, the duo were also spotted together.

As the year has now come to an end with 2024 knocking on the door, it seems like Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni are all set to celebrate the New Year’s with each other as they were spotted together at the airport this morning. However, the duo had to make a U-turn. Read on to find out what exactly happened at the airport.

Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni reach airport to jet off for New Year’s, end up heading back to car

It seems like the lovebirds are enthusiastic to step into the New Year as they were spotted at the airport this morning. Unfortunately, they had to head back as Arslan forgot to carry his passport with him, and hence, they had to return to the car. In a video, a perturbed Sussanne can be seen discussing with Goni, the further steps to find a solution to the problem. Watch the video here.

While Ali forgetting to bring his passport acted as a barrier in the duo’s New Year celebrations, talking about their style game, by default, they were once again seen setting fashion goals that oozed nothing but class.

Sussanne was spotted donning a casual look for the journey, with olive colored crop top, a pair of blue denims with a belt and a pair of white sneakers. A pair of sunglasses and a bag was all that she needed to round off her look. Meanwhile, Arslan Goni was seen in a black t-shirt with blue denims and a pair of white shoes. It can be safe to say that the lovebirds’ airport looks have totally stolen the show.

About Arslan Goni

Arslan is the brother of popular TV face Aly Goni and is an actor, who is known for his work in Jia Aur Jia. An exclusive report by us earlier had spilled the beans about Sussanne and his relationship. A source had told us, “They have known each other for more than six months now. They met through common friends from the TV world. But recently, the two have gotten close.”

