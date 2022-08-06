Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni & others attend Karan Johar's bash to welcome Swedish entrepreneur Carl Pei; PICS

It was a buzzing Friday for Bollywood as many celebrities were present at Karan Johar’s bash in the suburbs of Mumbai, to welcome Swedish internet entrepreneur Carl Pei. Not just Bollywood celebrities but even cricketers like Yuvraj Singh and YouTubers like Gaurav Chaudhary graced the occasion. The paparazzi were at their A-game as they made sure to get everyone’s photos from the party that was full of glitz and glamour.

Karan Johar looked very chic in his stylish suit. He clicked solo photos and also with Carl Pei. Director Punit Malhotra looked amazing in his black jacket and trousers. Aparshakti Khurana made his presence felt. He sported a white and blue hoodie and ripped jeans. Tamannaah Bhatia looked breathtaking in her beautiful orange and white dress. Yuvraj Singh looked very fresh and nailed it in his black shirt and camouflage suit. Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni dressed in whites and were a sight to behold for the sore eyes. Bollywood wives Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Pandey, made an entry together. Seema looked stunning in her stylish silver and blue dress. Maheep in her black one-piece looked lovely. Bhavna, in her designer green dress looked gorgeous. YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary graced the shutterbugs with a wide smile and looked very appealing in his black t-shirt and denim jeans.

Have a look at all the celebrities from Karan Johar’s bash to welcome Carl Pei:

On the work front, Karan Johar recently completed the shooting of his upcoming flick Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. Karan took to Instagram to praise Ranveer Singh and the person that he is. Many celebrities from B-Town, including Alia Bhatt, agreed to what Karan said and sent across a lot of love to the actor in the comments.

Also read: Karan Johar shares appreciation post for ‘good baccha’ Ranveer Singh post Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's wrap