Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni, Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain & Rashmika Mandanna sizzle at Karan Johar's birthday

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s 50th Birthday Bash has been a star studded affair. The ace filmmaker’s birthday party has been graced by the biggest of names from the entertainment industry. The newest additions to the already buzzing birthday party are Rashmika Mandanna, Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria, Rohit Shetty, Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Raveena Tandon, Tabu, Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan, Farah Khan, Mouni Roy, Twinkle Khanna, Sonali Bendre, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Vaani Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Rashmika Mandanna looks chic in her off-shoulder black dress. Aadar Jain looks dashing in his blazing black suit. Tara Sutaria looks ethereal in her beautiful white dress. Rohit Shetty looks radiant in his black blazer. Sussanne Khan in her shimmering one-piece and Arslan Goni in his black shirt look eye-catching. Madhuri Dixit Nene has arrived along with her husband and son and the family give a classy pose to the shutterbugs. Rapper Badshah looks classy in his stunning red and blue printed shirt. Raveena Tandon looks ravishing in her silver dress. Tabu and Vaani Kapoor in their shining blue outfits look gorgeous. The power couple of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh look striking in their floral look. Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia, Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan and Rajkumar Rao leave a lasting impression as they win over the paparazzi. The star studded party also includes big names from the industry like Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor among many others.

Have a look at the stunners from Karan Johar's Birthday Bash:

Karan Johar earlier on his birthday announced that he would start work on his next film after Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani which would be an action film, a genre that he has not explored yet. He has confirmed that Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani will be releasing on the 10th of February, 2023, thus coinciding with the Valentine’s Day weekend. Apart from his directorial ventures, he is associated with more than a dozen other projects which will release in theatres or premiere on OTT. The next instalment of his show Koffie With Karan has already taken the entertainment world by storm. We wish the ambitious filmmaker a very happy birthday.

Also read: Karan Johar announces his next action film on his 50th birthday; To begin shooting in April 2023