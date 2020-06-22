  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sussanne Khan calls ex-husband Hrithik Roshan 'simply the best dad ever' as she shares heartfelt video

Sussanne Khan took to Instagram to share an adorable video of Hrithik Roshan with his two sons Hrehaan and Hridaan and it is indeed adorable.
7674 reads Mumbai
News,Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne KhanSussanne Khan calls ex-husband Hrithik Roshan 'simply the best dad ever' as she shares heartfelt video
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As Bollywood celebrated Father's Day on Sunday, fans were in for a treat as many stars shared some unseen photos with their respective. One of them was Sussanne Khan who took to Instagram to share an adorable video of Hrithik with his two sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. The video included photos of the boys with their father right from their birth to their family trips and it indeed was an adorable one. Even though Sussanne and Hrithik are separated they have truly set co-parenting goals. 

Sharing the video, Sussanne captioned it, "When God knew he couldn’t be everywhere he made ‘A Dad’ Happy daddy’s day Rye... u are simply the best dad ever. #rayridzrye." Sussanne's post also revealed that lovingly calls Hrithik as 'Rye'. In the photos pieced together by Sussanne, Hrithik's memorable moments with his sons are a treat for his fans.

Preity Zinta also loved the video shared by Sussanne as she dropped some heart emojis in the comment. Fans also were equally thrilled by the video as one of them wrote, "Thanku for sharing these beautiful unseen pictures He is the best dad ever." Another fan commented, "I think the cutest baby in the world i hve ever known."

Take a look at a couple of photos shared by Sussanne:

On the occasion of Father's Day Hrithik also shared a hilarious video with his sons and how he once made them walk on the airport without picking them up. The video was an instant hit among his fans and colleagues. 

Click here to watch Sussanne Khan's video for Hrithik Roshan on Father's Day

Click here to watch Hrithik Roshan's hilarious video on Father's Day

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Anonymous 12 minutes ago

Boycott all Nepo kids

Anonymous 12 minutes ago

Remarry plz Hrithik & Sussan

Anonymous 12 minutes ago

Obviously Hrithik is the best dad for her . After all, he is still baby sitting her

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement