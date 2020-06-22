Sussanne Khan calls ex-husband Hrithik Roshan 'simply the best dad ever' as she shares heartfelt video

Sussanne Khan took to Instagram to share an adorable video of Hrithik Roshan with his two sons Hrehaan and Hridaan and it is indeed adorable.

As Bollywood celebrated Father's Day on Sunday, fans were in for a treat as many stars shared some unseen photos with their respective. One of them was Sussanne Khan who took to Instagram to share an adorable video of Hrithik with his two sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. The video included photos of the boys with their father right from their birth to their family trips and it indeed was an adorable one. Even though Sussanne and Hrithik are separated they have truly set co-parenting goals.

Sharing the video, Sussanne captioned it, "When God knew he couldn’t be everywhere he made ‘A Dad’ Happy daddy’s day Rye... u are simply the best dad ever. #rayridzrye." Sussanne's post also revealed that lovingly calls Hrithik as 'Rye'. In the photos pieced together by Sussanne, Hrithik's memorable moments with his sons are a treat for his fans.

also loved the video shared by Sussanne as she dropped some heart emojis in the comment. Fans also were equally thrilled by the video as one of them wrote, "Thanku for sharing these beautiful unseen pictures He is the best dad ever." Another fan commented, "I think the cutest baby in the world i hve ever known."

Take a look at a couple of photos shared by Sussanne:

On the occasion of Father's Day Hrithik also shared a hilarious video with his sons and how he once made them walk on the airport without picking them up. The video was an instant hit among his fans and colleagues.

