Sussanne Khan cannot get enough of the view from Hrithik Roshan’s sea facing house & we've got proof

Sussanne Khan has moved into ex-husband Hrithik Roshan’s house temporarily amidst the 21-day lockdown for the kids. Recently, she dropped a rare glimpse from Hrithik’s house and it surely is mesmerising. Check it out.
1738 reads Mumbai Updated: March 27, 2020 03:19 pm
Recently, Hrithik Roshan announced that his ex-wife Sussanne Khan had decided to move in to his house temporarily amidst the Coronavirus 21-days lockdown so that both of them could spend time with their kids, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. On Friday, Sussanne shared a rare glimpse from Hrithik’s house balcony and left netizens in awe of what they saw. While Hrithik shared a video urging little kids to stop adults in the house from heading out amidst the Coronavirus crisis, Sussanne admired the view from his house. 

Taking to Instagram, Sussanne shared a photo of Juhu beach from Hrithik’s house balcony. In the photo, she captured the rare beauty of nature where hundreds of pigeons were seen sitting on the shore of the beach. While admiring the beauty of nature, Sussanne couldn’t help but share the same on social media. She called the flocking of the pigeons on the shoreline of Juhu beach amid the Coronavirus lockdown a ‘pigeon conference.’ Several friends of the diva liked the photo and commented on it. 

Sussanne shared the view from Hrithik’s balcony and wrote, “And on other breaking news,the once in a lifetime, pigeon conference on the shores went well yesterday. #pictureswewillneversee #Juhubeachlockdown #lookaroundthisishistoric #March2020 #nofilters.”

Check out Sussanne’s photo from Hrithik’s house:

 
 
 
 

