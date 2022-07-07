Sussanne Khan cannot stop admiring Hrithik Roshan’s father Rakesh Roshan as he sets workout goals

Hrithik Roshan is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. He always gives fitness goals to his fans and motivates everyone to hit the gym. Well, it is not just him in the Roshan family who strives to be fit all the time. Hrithik’s mother, sister and even father believe in working out every day to stay healthy and fit. Today the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor shared a video of his father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan doing dumbles and it will leave you stunned.

In the video, we can see Rakesh Roshan wearing an orange-coloured tee that he paired with black coloured gym tights. He wore a safety jacket and held dumbles in both his hand. He can be seen lifting his dumbles with full energy. Sharing this video Hrithik wrote, “Goals ! #mydadiscoolerthanme #mydadisfitterthanmetoo #whattodo.” The moment he posted this video, fans showered love in the comments section. Even Sussanne Khan took to the comments section and wrote ‘wowwww’ with hi five emoji. Farhan Akhtar too took to the comments section and wrote, ‘Awesome’.

Check out Rakesh Roshan’s video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently working on Fighter with Deepika Padukone. Both the actors are in the US with their respective families also joining them. While Deepika took a break to celebrate her husband Ranveer Singh's birthday, Hrithik is joined by his sons Hrihaan and Hredhaan. Meanwhile, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her beau Arslan Goni are also in the US.

Apart from Fighter, Hrithik Roshan also has Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. The first look of Hrithik from the film has already created a lot of hype.

