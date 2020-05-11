Sussanne Khan on co parenting with ex husband Hrithik Roshan: We knew we had to create serenity for each other

In an interview, Sussanne Khan has revealed what it's like to co-parent with her ex-husband and actor Hrithik Roshan, their quarantine schedule and her biggest takeaway.

Back in March, a few days into the lockdown, had revealed on social media that his ex-wife Sussanne Khan was back home to be with their sons amid these difficult times. The actor in a lengthy post had even thanked Sussanne for being a great co-parent and moving in with them to be close to their sons. Now, Sussanne Khan has revealed in a Vogue interview what it's like to co-parent with her ex-husband and actor Hrithik Roshan.

Sussanne revealed that moving in was a mutual decision, "Hrithik and I decided that staying together in the same home would be the more intelligent and soulful decision for our sons, and for us. We realised early on that the days ahead would require us to regroup our energies towards creating serenity for one another."

The interior designer also revealed that their quarantine days are spent doing activities together. While both their sons, Hrehaan and Hriddhaan, have different passions they still do a few things together. "On the first day itself, we sat together and created a list of ‘quarantivities’." Adding, "What I enjoy the most is the one hour reading time we’ve set aside for ourselves. It was Hrithik’s idea that we should do this, sit together silently in the same room and read our individual books, at least five times a week."

Sussanne also added that they have set aside a fixed time for working out. She also called her ex-husband the 'best trainer'. Sussanne said, "Around 6pm each day, we have our innovative workout sessions, all planned skilfully by the best trainer on the planet—Hrithik! Some days we focus on core training, other days on functional training or cardio. We earnestly follow the sets he gives us and the burst of endorphins post these sessions has helped us greatly to not just stay healthy, but happy as well."

On the personal level, Sussanne revealed that the lockdown period has made her introspective. She revealed how she has found joy in simple things like kneading the dough or gardening, which she plans to continue even after the lockdown ends.

