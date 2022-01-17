Sussanne Khan completes isolation period after testing Covid positive, drops fun VIDEO

by Priyakshi Sharma   |  Published on Jan 17, 2022 07:10 PM IST  |  3.9K
   
(Pic Credits: Sussanne Khan/ Instagram)
Sussanne Khan has completed her isolation period after testing positive for COVID-19 a few days back. Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne, took to her Instagram space a few moments back and shared the news with netizens. Sussanne posted a fun video where she can be seen flicking and playing with her hair, as she smiles at the camera. She looked quite energetic, and in a chirpy mood too. Sharing the video, Sussanne captioned it with a thoughtful line that read, “In the end we forget how fragile we are. #iamonlyhumanafterall #isolationcompleted”. She also added the song ‘Human’ by Rag’n’Bone Man. 

A few days back, Sussanne took to the photo-and-video-sharing site and posted a mirror selfie in gym-wear, as she flexed her bicep muscles. Posting the picture, she shared the news about testing positive for Covid-19 after dodging the virus for two years. Her caption read, “After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3 rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one. #Willfightthis #omicronvariant #covid2022doesnotwelcomeyou”. 

Click HERE to watch Sussanne’s latest Instagram video. 

In other news, as per a report in ETimes, Hrithik Roshan had also tested positive for COVID-19 a few days before Sussanne. Sources close to the actor revealed that he has tested negative a few days back, and is feeling much better now. Sussanne had wished Hrithik on his birthday on January 10th with a adorable video featuring him with their sons Hredaan and Hrehaan. 

