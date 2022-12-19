Sussanne Khan drops a romantic birthday wish for her 'love' Arslan Goni; Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad REACT

Hrithik Roshan , who recently made heads turn at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, has dropped a sweet comment on his ex-wife Sussanne Khan's post. Today, Sussanne's boyfriend Arslan Goni is celebrating his birthday and on his special day, she shared a mushy wish for him. Not only Hrithik, but his girlfriend Saba Azad too wished Arslan on his birthday. Sussanne took to Instagram and shared a video that featured several pictures of her and Arslan.

The video featured a lot of romantic pictures of love birds. Along with it, Sussanne penned a beautiful birthday note. She went on to call him the most 'incredible human'. She also wrote that he is her definition of love. Her post read, "Happy Happiest Birthday my Love… you are the most incredible human I know.. you make me want to be a better person..in everything I do.. YOU ARE my definition of LOVE.. from here till the end of time..and beyond… we gonna make this Life…#ArSu #19thDec2022 #wegoteachother #limitless." Have a look:

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad wish Arslan Goni

Soon after she shared the post, Hrithik was seen wishing the birthday boy. He commented, "Happy birthday @arslangoni." His ladylove Saba also commented, "Happy birthday." Other celebs like Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Sonal Chauhan and Sonali Bendre dropped sweet comments and wished Arslan. The birthday boy replied, "Thank you my darling love."

Work front

Hrithik recently returned from Assam after shooting for his upcoming film Fighter. He will be seen with Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. The Siddharth Anand directorial will mark his first collaboration with Deepika. The film is slated to release in January 2024.