Sussanne Khan drops a special birthday post as son Hrehaan turns 17; Beau Arslan Goni calls him 'handsome'

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's elder son Hrehaan is celebrating his 17th birthday today. On this special occasion, Sussanne took to social media and shared a heartwarming birthday post for him. She shared a video featuring special moments from his childhood, playing guitar and family pictures. She also penned a beautiful note for him.

Sussanne Khan wishes Hrehaan on his birthday with an adorable post

The video is all things adorable. It features Hrehaan and Hridaan's childhood memories and fun pictures with the family. Sussanne has also shared glimpses of Hrehaan performing at a concert. Along with it, she wrote, "To the brightest Light in my Life..Happy Birthday my Ray.. I know that God loves me madly coz he gave me You. So So proud of you. #17yearsstrong #MyRaystar." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the post, Abhishek Bachchan, Aly Goni and Esha Gupta dropped red heart emojis. Preity Zinta, Maheep Kapoor, Abhishek Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Anaita Shroff Adajania were seen wishing Hrehaan on his birthday. Sussanne's boyfriend Arslan Goni wrote, "Happy happy birthday handsome." Zayed Khan commented, "Happy Happy birthday my darling big boy Hrehaan. 17 !!!’ Wow !!!! We are all so proud of you my Rockstar ! Have a super duper day and year ahead."

A while ago, Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon, also posted a sweet birthday post for Hrehaan. She shared pictures from his concert and from their vacation together. Along with them, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Ray. Today we celebrate you and the brightness you bring to everyone’s life with your bright smile and cool demeanor. We are all watching you grow up to become the personification of the phrase "handsome is what handsome does." I wish you get everything your heart desires and so much more, an endless supply of love, crepes, laughter, music, happiness, and adventures. Hope you keep towering over me, but never forget that you’ll always be my little nephew."

