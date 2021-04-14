Sussanne Khan drops ‘Be Brave’ pic on Instagram; Rumored beau Arslan Goni reacts strongly with an emoji

Interior designer Sussanne Khan shared a picture on Instagram with the #BeBrave wearing the ‘angel’ t-shirt. Bigg Boss fame Aly Goni’s cousin Arslan Goni also rumored boyfriend of Sussanne Khan replies in the comment section.

Prolific interior designer Sussanne Khan dropped a gorgeous picture on Instagram where she is sitting petite in her house with a calm as sea face looking right into the lens. Sussanne Khan is totally nailing the de-glam no make-up look with ethereal beauty. She is wearing a comfy dark grey t-shirt with ‘Angel’ written on it as she writes, ‘We are all in the same game, Just different levels, Dealing with the same Hell, Just different devils.’ in the caption.

The 42-year-old designer’s image has since being appreciated by fans and friends in the comment section though one of the comments is seemingly special. Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni’s cousin Arslan Goni replied to the comment with the infamous purple devil emoji. Arslan is an emerging name in the Hindi film industry and he is also the rumored boyfriend of Sussanne Khan. Sussanne was wearing the ‘Angel’ engraved t-shirt while Arslan replied with the devil emoji and this has sent the netizens into a frenzy.

Check out Sussanne Khan’s post here:

Recently Arslan Goni has shared the motion video of his upcoming series Main Hero Boll Raha Hu where he is dressed in a macho manner playing the role of a gangster. Sussanne Khan commented on the post with claps, fire emojis and wrote, ‘UFFFFFF !!!!’. Arslan also reacted to the comment with the hug emojis.

Take a look at the post here:

Sussanne Khan was married to superstar in 2014 and then the couple went through a divorce. They have two sons by the name of Hridhan and .

Also Read| Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan come together to celebrate son Hrehaan's 15th birthday; Watch Video

Share your comment ×