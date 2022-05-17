Sussanne Khan drops a mushy PIC with rumoured beau Arslan Goni: An incredible feeling

Sussanne Khan is gorgeous and always turns heads and makes headlines with her stunning pictures on social media. Speaking of social media, she is super active on her Instagram where she also shares bits and pieces of her lives with her loved ones. Rumours of her dating Arslan Goni have been going on for a very long time now and in fact, these two are often spotted together partying or holidaying. Arslan often has a reaction to Sussanne’s posts. On Monday, Sussanne shared a beautiful picture with Arslan and put the internet on fire.

In the picture that Sussanne shared with Arslan, the duo looked absolutely mesmerising as they held each other close. Sussanne looked like an absolute babe in her navy blue dress. She accessorised it with a very pretty bag bling flats. On the other hand, Arslan looked dapper in his smart and casual outfit. He wore a white tee with blue jeans. Sussanne’s caption along with the post won our hearts. She wrote, “The Beach is not always a place.. sometimes it’ is an incredible Feeling.#uninhibited #Thebeach #exploration #sacredspace." Of course, Arslan reacted sweetly to the post and commented with kiss emojis. The post was an instant. It is clear as a day that fans ship this beautiful duo just too much!

Sussanne Khan shares a sweet PIC with Arslan Goni:

Meanwhile, recently, Sussanne and Hrithik celebrated their son Hridaan’s birthday. Sussanne had put up an adorable post with her son to wish him. Of course, even Arslan reacted to the post and wished Hridaan sweetly in the comment section.

